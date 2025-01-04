‘It’s a crap decision’

The snickometer showed a spike as the ball passed Sundar’s glove and Wilson overturned the on-field umpire’s decision. Sundar was visibly stunned.

India’s Washington Sundar is in pain after being hit by a delivery on Day One of the 5th Test at Sydney yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and ex-India batter Robin Uthappa slammed the third umpire’s decision to give Washington Sundar out at the SCG on Friday.

“No way is that OUT. That’s an awful decision,” Vaughan wrote on X. “I’m sorry, but that’s a crap decision! Sure, there was a spike, but from the side angle, there was clear space between ball and glove,” wrote Uthappa.

