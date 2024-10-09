Joe Root now has accumulated 12,473 runs whereas Alastair Cook ended his Test career with 12,472 runs for England. After achieving the milestone, Joe Root continued to bat and smashed a glorious century

Ben Stokes (Pic: File Pic)

"It's going to take long time for someone to...": Stokes on Joe Root becoming England's leading run-getter in Tests

As Joe Root became England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket, skipper Ben Stokes said that it is going to take a long time for someone to break that record.

Joe Root surpassed legendary Alastair Cook to become the leading run scorer for the "Three Lions" in Test cricket. He attained the feat during the first Test match against Pakistan. On his 71st run, Joe Root scripted history for England Cricket.

Speaking in a video shared on the England Cricket Board's (ECB) social media handle, Stokes said that Root always puts the team first and is a selfless player.

"The amount of times that he's won us the game with the bat. Never mind the conversion rate, because, you know, converting these 50s into 100s doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win the game. But the selflessness that he has, is an incredible attribute for him. He always puts the team first and the fact that he has got so many runs is just a bonus for us. He's an incredible player. It's going to take a long, long time for someone to come in and break that record. And you know, an unbelievable feat to score that many runs...," Stokes said.

Joe Root now has accumulated 12,473 runs whereas Alastair Cook ended his Test career with 12,472 runs for England.

In the 43rd over, Root achieved the record when he took just one single against Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed. Soon after the British cricketer achieved the record England's dressing room stood and started clapping to honour the 33-year-old's milestone.

After achieving the milestone, Joe Root continued to bat and smashed a glorious century. He is shouldered by Harry Brook, who is batting on unbeaten 72 runs. The "Three Lions" have lost just three wickets and are going strong on 369 runs with Root and Brook still on the crease.

