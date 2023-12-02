Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Its renewal time for Dhanashree

It’s renewal time for Dhanashree

Updated on: 02 December,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

It’s really a time of renewal and reflection. Let’s all wish best for everyone and let’s spread joy & love to all our people

It’s renewal time for Dhanashree

Dhanashree Verma

Listen to this article
It’s renewal time for Dhanashree
x
00:00

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Instagrammed this picture on Friday for her 5.8 million followers on Instagram and wrote: “Embrace the magic of December. It’s really a time of renewal and reflection. Let’s all wish best for everyone and let’s spread joy & love to all our people.”


Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK