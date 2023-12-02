It’s really a time of renewal and reflection. Let’s all wish best for everyone and let’s spread joy & love to all our people

Dhanashree Verma

Listen to this article It’s renewal time for Dhanashree x 00:00

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Instagrammed this picture on Friday for her 5.8 million followers on Instagram and wrote: “Embrace the magic of December. It’s really a time of renewal and reflection. Let’s all wish best for everyone and let’s spread joy & love to all our people.”

Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane

ADVERTISEMENT