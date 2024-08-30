Joe Root levelled the record of former captain Alastair Cook of 33 Test centuries. The 33-year-old Root is an active English player with the most centuries. While showering praise on the pacer, Root felt that shades of South Africa's iconic all-rounder Jacques Kallis were quite evident in the 26-year-old's style of play

Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "It's watching someone like Kallis play": Joe Root heap praises on this England player x 00:00

England star batsman Joe Root praised Gus Atkinson after witnessing his strokes on the first day of the second day against Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Root took a step closer to going down into the history books as England's most famed Test batter.

Joe Root seemed to be in great touch against the Sri Lankan bowling lineup and showcased his skills by celebrating his 33rd Test century.

Apart from celebrating his century, Atkinson gained the attention of Root. The experienced batter had the opportunity to witness Atkinson punish Sri Lanka bowlers, creating a sight to behold for Root as well as the spectators.

While showering praise on the pacer, Root felt that shades of South Africa's iconic all-rounder Jacques Kallis were quite evident in the 26-year-old's style of play.

Also Read: "Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going to be a classic series": John Buchanan

"Yeah, it was good, it was nice. I'll tell you why I was good watching Gussy bat at the end, being at the other end when he hit those straight sixes, they were unbelievable believers. It's like watching someone like Jacques Kallis play. It was a great little innings from him, and there was some good partnerships along the way," Root said in a video posted by England Cricket on X.

Atkinson remained unbeaten (74*) at the end of the day after raising his bat for his maiden fifty. Despite the entertaining show that Atkinson put on towards the end of the day, the headlines belonged to Root for his remarkable feat.

Joe Root levelled the record of former captain Alastair Cook of 33 Test centuries. The 33-year-old Root is an active English player with the most centuries.

Root opened up about the relationship he shares with Cook and said, "Yeah, it's obviously nice, but it's just, I guess you try, you pride yourself on trying to contribute and helping put the team in a winning position. We've had a few laughs and jokes about things, but Cookie's always been someone for me to look up to, bounce ideas off, and talk to, and felt under pressure or things haven't been going well, and he's been very supportive and helpful, and it's great to have people like that in and around you."

England ended the day with a score of 358/7 and will look to put runs on the board before Sri Lanka batters come out to bat.

(With ANI Inputs)