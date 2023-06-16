Jaiswal, Shaw in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

Besides Jaiswal and Shaw, the other Mumbai players picked are Shams Mulani and Sarfaraz Khan. Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal will lead the side. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too has done well across formats, is also in the squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The in-form Yashasvi Jaisawal and run-hungry Prithvi Shaw were on Thursday named in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy beginning June 28.

After a memorable domestic season and IPL, Jaiswal expectedly found himself in the squad and stands a good chance to play for the national side when it tours the West Indies next month.

Out of the Ranji Trophy-winning Saurashtra squads, five cricketers have made the West Zone team including wicketkeeper Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, rookie spinner Yuvraj Dodiya and Chetan Sakariya.

Besides Jaiswal and Shaw, the other Mumbai players picked are Shams Mulani and Sarfaraz Khan. Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal will lead the side. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too has done well across formats, is also in the squad.

