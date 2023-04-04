Breaking News
Janhvi's half-ton gives Fort Youngsters full points

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Electing to bat, Fort Youngsters got a solid start with opener Janhvi Kate smashing a fine half-century (55 runs).

Janhvi's half-ton gives Fort Youngsters full points

Janhvi Kate


Fort Youngsters recorded an authoritative 67-run victory over Sainath Sports Club in a pre-quarter-final of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League at the Sachin Tendulkar ground, Kandivli, on Monday.


Electing to bat, Fort Youngsters got a solid start with opener Janhvi Kate smashing a fine half-century (55 runs). Fort posted 152-5  off their 20 overs. Sainath SC’s off-spinner Amish Mhatre claimed two wickets for five runs.



Also read: Mumbai's budding women cricketers look forward to inaugural Women’s Premier League


In reply, Sainath SC could only manage 85-7 from their quota of 20 overs. Fort’s medium pacer Zeal D’Mello took two for 11 while off-spinner Batul Pereira claimed two for 22.

