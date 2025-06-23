Breaking News
Jay Shah urges people to take a step towards healthier India on occasion of Olympic Day

Updated on: 23 June,2025 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Cricket will be introduced as a competitive sport in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This will be the first time in 128 years that cricket will be included in the Olympic Games. Men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments will be held, with six teams each

Jay Shah (Pic: File Pic)

On the occasion of the Olympic Day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and former Board of Control for India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, urged people to walk, run or play cricket and take a step towards a healthier India.

"Cricket has always united us, and now, it's part of the Olympic movement! On this #OlympicDay, let’s celebrate the power of sport to inspire, connect, and uplift. Invite your +1 for a walk, a run, or a game of cricket, and take a step towards a stronger, healthier India. Together, let’s keep moving forward on our journey to bring the Olympic Games home!". Taking to X:



Cricket will be introduced as a competitive sport in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This will be the first time in 128 years that cricket will be included in the Olympic Games. Men's and women's T20 cricket tournaments will be held, with six teams each.

When it comes to cricket, Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have been the global faces of the sport.

Both have played crucial roles in the promotion of the sport. One of the top records in cricket is in Sachin Tendulkar's name. The veteran holds the record of most centuries, i.e. 100 centuries across all three formats of the game (Test + ODI + T20Is).

On the other hand, Kohli holds the record for the most number of centuries in the 50-over format. So far, representing India in 302 ODI matches, the right-hander has smashed 51 tons. Previously, Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Before that, the 36-year-old drew curtains on his T20I career, following Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The veteran will now only continue to represent India in ODIs.

