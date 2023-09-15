Jaydev, Jayant record fifers in county debut

Unadkat took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire while Yadav bagged 5-131 for Middlesex against Lancashire

Jaydev Unadkat

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Jayant Yadav made impressive debuts in the English county circuit, taking five-wicket hauls for Sussex and Middlesex respectively.

Unadkat took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire while Yadav bagged 5-131 for Middlesex against Lancashire.

