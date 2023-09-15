Breaking News
Jaydev, Jayant record fifers in county debut

Updated on: 15 September,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  London
Unadkat took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire while Yadav bagged 5-131 for Middlesex against Lancashire

Jaydev Unadkat

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Jayant Yadav made impressive debuts in the English county circuit, taking five-wicket hauls for Sussex and Middlesex respectively.


Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent


Unadkat took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire while Yadav bagged 5-131 for Middlesex against Lancashire.


