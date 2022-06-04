Jimmy, the Lord of Lord’s

England’s veteran pace ace Anderson continues to thrive at the spiritual home of cricket

England pacer James Anderson on Day One of the first Test against NZ at Lord’s on Thursday. PIC/AFP

England pacer James Anderson couldn’t have asked for a better venue than Lord’s to make his Test comeback. Anderson, 39, a veteran of 170 Tests, was snubbed for England’s three-match Test series in West Indies earlier this year, which the hosts won 1-0.

Anderson was back in the longest format of the game after six months, when he was included in the playing XI during the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s which began on Thursday.

Lord's seems to bring the best out of him, and his comeback show (4-66 in the first innings), however, wasn’t surprising for those who have followed the bowler’s career for almost 19 years now. The Lancashire bowler is one of those cricketers, who seems to get better with age.

It is the same venue, where he has claimed 115 Test wickets in 26 Tests, the most by any bowler. The pace spearhead dismissed both openers— Tom Latham and Will Young—for one run each, to set the tone for New Zealand’s collapse. The visitors were bundled out for 132 in the first innings on Thursday.

The Home of Cricket has given Anderson many memories to cherish, including the 500th wicket mark, against West Indies, in 2017. It is the same venue where he made his Test debut against Zimbabwe, in 2003.

Anderson rose to the occasion in his very first innings with the ball, claiming 5-73.

Anderson enjoys the most success rate at Lord’s against India, claiming 33 wickets in five Tests. His best bowling show, 7-42, against West Indies in 2017, has also come at the same venue. He has claimed seven five-wicket hauls at the ground. Seeing Anderson’s success at the London venue, it won’t be wrong to call him the Lord of Lord’s.