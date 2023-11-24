We thought we did fairly well, Ellis bowled a big over for us to take it into the final over, it went down to the last ball so it shows how close it was," Wade said in the post-match presentation

Matthew Wade. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'Just could not nail our yorkers,' says Australia skipper Wade after loss to India x 00:00

Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav won the first T20I match against Australia. Skipper Matthew Wade said that the Men in Blue came hard at them and they failed to nail their yorkers. Half-centuries from Yadav and Ishan Kishan helped India to dominate Australia and secure two-wicket win over them on Thursday at Visakhapatnam.

"It was a good match in the end. Inglis got us a score we thought we could defend but the Indians came hard at us. These young Indians play a lot of IPL and T20 cricket. Thought we bowled pretty well, just could not nail our yorkers, easier said than done especially on a small ground like this. A lot of positives to take out from this game. Inglis was class. We thought we did fairly well, Ellis bowled a big over for us to take it into the final over, it went down to the last ball so it shows how close it was," Wade said in the post-match presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: I left luggage of captaincy in dressing room while batting, says Suryakumar Yadav

India is 1-0 up in the series and have pulled off their highest T20I run chase.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Aussies. Australia lost the early wicket of Matthew Short, but Josh Inglis and Steve Smith stood strong in the middle and made a partnership of 130 runs. Wicketkeeper batsman Josh Inglis played a knock of 110 runs in just 50 balls laced by 11 fours and 8 sixes. Accompanying him was Australia's star batsman Steve Smith who scored 52 runs in 41 balls including 8 fours. Tim David playing the role of finisher for Australia smashed 19 runs in 13 deliveries which took Australia to 208/3 in 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (1/50) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) took a wicket each for India.

In the chase of 209, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) early, leaving Men in Blue at 22/2. However, a 112-run stand between Ishan Kishan (58 in 39 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (80 in 42 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) brought back India into the game. Finishing touches by Rinku Singh (22* in 14 balls, with four boundaries) helped India reach the target with two wickets in hand, despite some tense run-outs in the final over.

Tanveer Sangha (2/47) was the best bowler for Aussies. Matthew Short, Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff took a wicket each.