Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Just got sucked into it in India

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Wellington
PTI |

The 46-year-old had started his career with a Test hundred on debut against the mighty Australian side of 2000s

Lou Vincent

Former New Zealand batter Lou Vincent has opened up on how he was drawn to the world of match-fixing during his time at the now defunct Indian Cricket League in the late 2000s, saying being part of a gang at that time gave him a sense of belonging as he battled depression. Vincent, who represented New Zealand in 23 Tests and 108 ODI, was handed 11 life bans by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2014 for match-fixing. Last year, the ban was revised allowing him to be involved in domestic cricket.


The 46-year-old had started his career with a Test hundred on debut against the mighty Australian side of 2000s. As he fought depression and got involved in match-fixing, his promising international career came to a premature end at the age of 29. In an interview with The Telegraph, Vincent narrated how his early upbringing impacted his personality and career.


Also Read: Abu Dhabi T10 League's assistant coach banned for 'attempt' to fix matches


“I didn’t have the mental package to be a professional sports player. So, at 28 I was deeply in depression and then went to India, and was dragged, sucked into that fixing world. It was pretty easy to see how it happened,” a candid Vincent admitted. “I think that’s how most bike gangs work with young kids. Yeah, they sort of groom young kids into ‘we’ll look after you but go drive that car through the shop and smash it up,’ ” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

