Kane Williamson, Nicholls smash double tons to put NZ on top

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Wellington
The Black Caps declared their first innings at an imposing 580-4 before reducing Sri Lanka to 26-2 at stumps on Day Two, leaving the tourists with a very slim prospect of squaring the two-match series

NZ’s Henry Nicholls is delighted after reaching triple figures at the Basin Reserve on Saturday; (right) NZ’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century against Sri Lanka in Wellington. Pics/AFP


Aggressive double centuries for Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls powered New Zealand’s dominance in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington on Saturday. 


The Black Caps declared their first innings at an imposing 580-4 before reducing Sri Lanka to 26-2 at stumps on Day Two, leaving the tourists with a very slim prospect of squaring the two-match series. The in-form Williamson scored 215 and Nicholls posted a career-best 200 not out, with the pair’s third-wicket stand of 363 virtually batting Sri Lanka out of the contest. 



Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne will resume on 16 on Sunday and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya remains on four, with the deficit a daunting 554 runs. 
Nicholls compared the partnership with a 369-run stand with Williamson against Pakistan in Christchurch two years ago. “The way Kane’s playing, he’s in a real zone out there. It was nice to make that partnership into another really big one.”


Brief scores
New Zealand 580-4 (K Williamson 215, H Nicholls 200*, D Conway 78; K Rajitha 2-126) v Sri Lanka 26-2

