Kane Williamson quits NZ Test captaincy

Tim Southee has been named the replacement in their WTC title defence. Williamson will continue to lead the side in the white-ball format with focus on the ODI World Cup in 2023 and T20 World Cup in 2024. Tom Latham has been appointed their vice-captain

Kane Williamson. Pic/AFP

New Zealand great Kane Williamson, who led the country to the World Test Championship triumph in its inaugural edition, stepped down as the captain from the longest format, the country’s cricket board announced on Thursday.

Tim Southee has been named the replacement in their WTC title defence. Williamson will continue to lead the side in the white-ball format with focus on the ODI World Cup in 2023 and T20 World Cup in 2024. Tom Latham has been appointed their vice-captain.

Also Read: Kane Williamson price was too high: Moody

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever