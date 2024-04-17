'Karthik has golden chance to be India’s match-winner in T20 WC': Rayudu

In 7 games until now, the veteran has racked up 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45 with two half-centuries

Ambati Rayudu

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu advocated for Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper batter smashed a 35-ball 83 in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In 7 games until now, the veteran has racked up 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45 with two half-centuries. “From his childhood, I have seen how talented he is. He has always been in the shadow of MS Dhoni and he did not get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talent. He has a golden chance to be India’s match-winner one last time and end his career by lifting the World Cup. So, I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup,” Rayudu told Star Sports.

