Karthik has golden chance to be Indias match winner in T20 WC Rayudu
'Karthik has golden chance to be India's match-winner in T20 WC': Rayudu

Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

In 7 games until now, the veteran has racked up 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45 with two half-centuries

'Karthik has golden chance to be India's match-winner in T20 WC': Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

'Karthik has golden chance to be India’s match-winner in T20 WC': Rayudu
Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu advocated for Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper batter smashed a 35-ball 83 in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.


In 7 games until now, the veteran has racked up 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45 with two half-centuries. “From his childhood, I have seen how talented he is. He has always been in the shadow of MS Dhoni and he did not get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talent. He has a golden chance to be India’s match-winner one last time and end his career by lifting the World Cup. So, I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup,” Rayudu told Star Sports.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 ambati rayudu dinesh karthik royal challengers bangalore sunrisers hyderabad cricket news sports news Sports Update
