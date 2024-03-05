Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Karthik slams TN coach Kulkarni for blaming skipper
<< Back to Elections 2024

Karthik slams TN coach Kulkarni for blaming skipper

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Kulkarni had strongly criticised Kishore’s decision of opting to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai, saying “We lost the match at 9 o’clock on Day One”

Karthik slams TN coach Kulkarni for blaming skipper

Dinesh Karthik and Sulakshan Kulkarni

Listen to this article
Karthik slams TN coach Kulkarni for blaming skipper
x
00:00

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik slammed Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for blaming skipper Sai Kishore for their eventual loss to Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. Karthik, visibly upset by Kulkarni’s remarks, expressed his disappointment through a social media post. He defended Kishore as captain and said he was let down by the coach’s lack of support. “This is so WRONG.


Also Read: Vidarbha close in, MP’s door open too


This is so disappointing from the coach... instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after seven years and thinking it’s a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus,” said Karthik on X. Kulkarni had strongly criticised Kishore’s decision of opting to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai, saying “We lost the match at 9 o’clock on Day One”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dinesh karthik bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK