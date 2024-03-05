Kulkarni had strongly criticised Kishore’s decision of opting to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai, saying “We lost the match at 9 o’clock on Day One”

Dinesh Karthik and Sulakshan Kulkarni

Listen to this article Karthik slams TN coach Kulkarni for blaming skipper x 00:00

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik slammed Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for blaming skipper Sai Kishore for their eventual loss to Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. Karthik, visibly upset by Kulkarni’s remarks, expressed his disappointment through a social media post. He defended Kishore as captain and said he was let down by the coach’s lack of support. “This is so WRONG.

Also Read: Vidarbha close in, MP’s door open too

ADVERTISEMENT

This is so disappointing from the coach... instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after seven years and thinking it’s a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus,” said Karthik on X. Kulkarni had strongly criticised Kishore’s decision of opting to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai, saying “We lost the match at 9 o’clock on Day One”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever