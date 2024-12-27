Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Khawaja I like the emotion but didnt want it to be tainted by physical contact

Khawaja: 'I like the emotion but didn’t want it to be tainted by physical contact'

Updated on: 27 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Khawaja was at the crease when the incident took place in the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here

Khawaja: 'I like the emotion but didn’t want it to be tainted by physical contact'

Usman Khawaja. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Khawaja: 'I like the emotion but didn’t want it to be tainted by physical contact'
x
00:00

Several former players disapproved of Virat Kohli’s avoidable tiff with young Sam Konstas on Thursday while Australia opener Usman Khawaja said he stepped in to diffuse the tension because he did not want the situation to go out of hands.


Khawaja was at the crease when the incident took place in the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here. While crossing over, Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders and quickly turned around to glance at each other, engaging in a heated exchange of words.


“I like the emotion. There was a bit of chirp going on between Sam and (Jasprit) Bumrah and Virat the whole time. But I didn’t want it to be tainted by any physical contact,” Khawaja told the ABC. Khawaja immediately stepped in to separate them, putting his arm around Kohli. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two, as things cooled down rather quickly.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli Sam Konstas Team India australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK