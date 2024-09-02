Kirti Azad was also part of the 1983 World Cup-winning Team India. Later, in 1984, the former cricket also featured in the first edition of the Asia Cup which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kirti belongs to the family of Indian freedom fighter and politician Bhagwat Jha Azad. Kirti and Poonam have two children named Surya and Soumya

Kirti Azad and wife Poonam Jha Azad (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Kirti Azad's wife Poonam passes away x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Jha Azad passed away on Monday. The news of her demise was shared by the cricketer himself on his "X" handle. It read, "My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 PM. Thank you all for your good wishes." Taking to X:

My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 PM. Thank you all for your good wishes. — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) September 2, 2024

On November 13, 2016, Poonam joined Aam Aadmi Party which she later quit on April 11, 2017. She then joined the Indian National Congress. Following the demise of Kirti Azad's wife, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official X handle to express sadness. "Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace.", read Banerjee's tweet. Taking to X:

Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last.



I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 2, 2024

Kirti Azad was also part of the 1983 World Cup-winning Team India. Later, in 1984, the former cricket also featured in the first edition of the Asia Cup which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Representing India in seven Test matches, the former right-handed batsman scored 135 runs. Kirti also played 25 ODI matches in which he accumulated 269 runs.



Kirti belongs to the family of Indian freedom fighter and politician Bhagwat Jha Azad. Kirti and Poonam have two children named Surya and Soumya.