Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Craig Fulton reveals From Swiss alps to Olympic high

Craig Fulton reveals: From Swiss alps to Olympic high

Updated on: 02 September,2024 01:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

India hockey coach explains how the pre-Olympics mental conditioning camp in Switzerland helped Harmanpreet & Co do well at Paris 2024

Craig Fulton reveals: From Swiss alps to Olympic high

India hockey coach Craig Fulton. pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article
Craig Fulton reveals: From Swiss alps to Olympic high
x
00:00

India’s hockey players have traditionally possessed the skills and, in the recent past, have been part one of the most physically-fit teams in the world. However, the mental aspect had to be worked on, and Team India's recent Olympic bronze medal in Paris 


could be attributed to the development in this aspect.



Also Read: "Mayank Yadav is 'Rolls Royce' of LSG": Rhodes


A three-day camp at renowned adventurer Mike Horne’s base in the Swiss alps with India’s 2011 cricket World Cup-winning mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton just before the Paris Olympics had the players indulge in various team-building activities like trekking, glacier-walking and mountain-climbing, among others.

Coach Craig Fulton believes the positive result of this camp was there for all to see at the Paris Olympics. “If you look at India’s first match at Tokyo [2020 Olympics], versus Australia, we lost 1-7. Then, look at the game against Australia [in Paris], India won 3-2, but at one stage we were 4-1 up. That’s where the difference in the mental perspective lies. All that work we did with Paddy [Upton] and the full staff was great. It’s not just one thing, but everything linked together. Team-building at the right time was amazing, but very difficult too. It was very challenging mentally. That’s what set us up nicely [for the Olympics], getting rid of any doubts. It made us proactive and on the front foot at all times,” Fulton said recently.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 india hockey hockey news sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK