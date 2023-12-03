KKR head coach Pandit reckons Rinku is ready for ODIs as well

Reputed domestic cricket guide however stresses that Singh won’t be effective at the top of the order

India’s hard-hitting batsman Rinku Singh, 26, has played just nine T20I games, but already earned a big reputation with an average of 87.00.

In the four games against Australia, he is averaging 99.00 and has played a good hand in India winning the five-match series against the ODI World Champions even before the last match which will be held in Bangalore on Sunday.

Rinku’s head coach of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Chandrakant Pandit praised his match temperament and match-winning abilities. Pandit, who is currently guiding Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, said Rinku is equally good for the 50-over format.

“Yes, he’s [Rinku] a very sensible cricketer. What I liked about him is that he’s a very calculative cricketer. If you talk to him, and if you watch his batting, you can see that he always plays with a calculative approach. He doesn’t just go [for his shots], but he has the belief that he can finish the game in the last one or two overs,” Pandit told mid-day when asked about whether he is ready for ODI cricket.

However, Pandit is not in favour of using Rinku as a top-order batsman. He said: “No, he's a [Rinku] player who can bat at No. 5 and especially in the shorter formats, in which he’s also a good finisher. So, his ability has to be utilised. There’s no point in sending him in front [top-order]. His game is not required there. His game is required after the 12th over [in a T20I], as a finisher for which he has the ability and we know that.”