KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in the tournament opener?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to commence on Saturday, promising yet another thrilling season for cricket enthusiasts.

The much-anticipated curtain-raiser will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the historic Eden Gardens. However, while fans brace for an electrifying contest, an unexpected challenge looms large, rain could play spoilsport in this high-stakes encounter.

The clash between these two IPL powerhouses has already generated immense excitement, but weather predictions indicate that rain may have the final say. According to Accuweather, Kolkata’s temperature will hover around 30°C on Saturday, but the forecast suggests a 90% chance of precipitation in the evening, precisely around match time. Given Kolkata’s notoriously unpredictable weather, showers could significantly impact play, keeping fans and players on edge.

Adding an intriguing layer to this fixture is the leadership overhaul in both camps. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, both KKR and RCB opted for fresh leadership, parting ways with their captains from the previous edition.

KKR bid farewell to Shreyas Iyer, who was released and subsequently appointed captain of Punjab Kings. The two-time IPL champions have now entrusted the leadership role to a new skipper, aiming to begin their title defense on a strong note.

RCB, too, underwent a leadership change, with Faf du Plessis moving to Delhi Capitals (DC), where he has been named vice-captain. The Bengaluru franchise now enters the season with a new leader at the helm, hoping for a fresh approach to end their long wait for an IPL trophy.

Despite the looming rain threat, the Eden Gardens crowd is expected to turn up in full force, eager to witness a blockbuster opening night. KKR will look to make the most of their home advantage, while RCB will aim to make a statement early in the tournament.