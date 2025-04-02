KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: Partnerships are crucial, but we collapsed tonight

Not shying away from the loss, KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh shared his honest assessment in the post-match press conference

Ramandeep Singh against MI at Wankhede on Monday. Pic/KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Ramandeep Singh reflected on his team’s eight-wicket defeat to five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, admitting that while the loss was unfortunate, his side is determined to bounce back and ensure not to face a similar fate in the upcoming matches.

Not shying away from the loss, KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh shared his honest assessment in the post-match press conference. He said, “Any team can collapse, regardless of the situation. Obviously, that gives the lower order an opportunity, but we were unlucky tonight. We’ll do our best to make sure we don’t find ourselves in a similar situation going ahead in the tournament.”

He also shed some light on backing the team’s aggressive approach with the bat, while emphasising that they can take learnings from this performance. “We back every player in the team to follow their natural instincts. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out, but it is important for us to back our players so they can give their hundred per cent and play to their attacking instincts.

“We understand that partnerships are very important, but had the attacking approach paid off for Angkrish and Rinku, we would be crediting them for their performance. Sometimes it’s not your day. There are always learnings from every game,” Ramandeep added. Ramandeep reckoned that the toss played a significant factor in the outcome. “It was a good toss to win for MI. They did have an advantage because even in the second innings, the new ball was seaming, and the spinners were getting some turn.”

