Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > KL Rahul gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Athiya My biggest blessing

KL Rahul gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Athiya: 'My biggest blessing'

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

She posted a couple of pictures with the batsman-wicketkeeper and captioned them: ‘happiest birthday to my biggest blessing’. The post received five lakh likes

KL Rahul gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Athiya: 'My biggest blessing'

Athiya Shetty with husband KL Rahul

Listen to this article
KL Rahul gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Athiya: 'My biggest blessing'
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to wish her cricketer husband KL Rahul on his 31st birthday. She posted a couple of pictures with the batsman-wicketkeeper and captioned them: ‘happiest birthday to my biggest blessing’. The post received five lakh likes.


Also Read: When an angry KL Rahul snapped at reporters when asked if Virat Kohli should open




athiya shetty kl rahul cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK