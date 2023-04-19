She posted a couple of pictures with the batsman-wicketkeeper and captioned them: ‘happiest birthday to my biggest blessing’. The post received five lakh likes

Athiya Shetty with husband KL Rahul

Listen to this article KL Rahul gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Athiya: 'My biggest blessing' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to wish her cricketer husband KL Rahul on his 31st birthday. She posted a couple of pictures with the batsman-wicketkeeper and captioned them: ‘happiest birthday to my biggest blessing’. The post received five lakh likes.

Also Read: When an angry KL Rahul snapped at reporters when asked if Virat Kohli should open