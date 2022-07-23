Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Was Salman Khan-Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit?
CBSE results 2022: Pass percentage sees big dip
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Knee injury rules out Ravindra Jadeja from first two ODIs against West Indies

Knee injury rules out Ravindra Jadeja from first two ODIs against West Indies

Updated on: 23 July,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Port of Spain
PTI |

Top

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI

Knee injury rules out Ravindra Jadeja from first two ODIs against West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/PTI


India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the first two ODIs against the West Indies due to a knee injury.

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI.

Also Read: BCCI introduces A plus category for umpires


“The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly,” said BCCI in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

team india ravindra jadeja west indies board of control for cricket in india sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK