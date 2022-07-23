Knee injury rules out Ravindra Jadeja from first two ODIs against West Indies

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/PTI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the first two ODIs against the West Indies due to a knee injury.

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI.

“The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly,” said BCCI in a statement.

