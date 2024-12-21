'Knowing you are beside me...': Rohit Sharma pens loving birthday note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Currently captaining India in the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit’s side is tied 1-1, with two more matches to play

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika (Pic: Instagram)

India’s Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, shared an emotional birthday message for his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, expressing his love and gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit penned a heartfelt note, celebrating his wife on her special day. Rohit and Ritika, who married on December 13, 2015, are parents to two children, Samaira and Ahaan.

"Many many happy returns of the day Rits. I’m grateful to walk through life knowing you’re beside me. Have a good one," Rohit wrote.

Fellow Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma also took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes for Sajdeh on her 37th birthday. Tilak, who regards Ritika as his 'Bhabhi' (sister-in-law), shared his warm greetings on the special occasion.

"To the most loving and pure-hearted @ritssajdeh Bhabhi, Happy Birthday! You’re the coolest. May your day be as beautiful as your soul," he wrote.

Currently captaining India in the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit’s side is tied 1-1, with two more matches to play.

Rohit had missed the opening Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child. Since then, he has scored 3, 6, and 10 runs on the tour. His move to the middle order after six years, to accommodate KL Rahul at the top, has added to his batting challenges.

After the drawn Test at the Gabba, Rohit candidly assessed his batting form in Australia. "I have not batted well. There's no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I'm preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible, which I'm pretty sure I'm just there," he said during the post-match press conference.

"As long as my mind, my body, my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are panning out for me. Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he's got big runs.

"But for a person like me, it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself. That's the most important thing. And I'm feeling good about myself, to be honest. Runs are obviously not showing that, but inside it's a different feeling," he added.

