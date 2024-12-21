Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Knowing you are beside me Rohit Sharma pens loving birthday note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

'Knowing you are beside me...': Rohit Sharma pens loving birthday note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Updated on: 21 December,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Currently captaining India in the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit’s side is tied 1-1, with two more matches to play

'Knowing you are beside me...': Rohit Sharma pens loving birthday note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika (Pic: Instagram)

Listen to this article
'Knowing you are beside me...': Rohit Sharma pens loving birthday note for wife Ritika Sajdeh
x
00:00

India’s Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, shared an emotional birthday message for his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, expressing his love and gratitude.


Taking to Instagram, Rohit penned a heartfelt note, celebrating his wife on her special day. Rohit and Ritika, who married on December 13, 2015, are parents to two children, Samaira and Ahaan.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)


"Many many happy returns of the day Rits. I’m grateful to walk through life knowing you’re beside me. Have a good one," Rohit wrote.

Fellow Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma also took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes for Sajdeh on her 37th birthday. Tilak, who regards Ritika as his 'Bhabhi' (sister-in-law), shared his warm greetings on the special occasion.

"To the most loving and pure-hearted @ritssajdeh Bhabhi, Happy Birthday! You’re the coolest. May your day be as beautiful as your soul," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tilak Varma (@tilakvarma9)

Currently captaining India in the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit’s side is tied 1-1, with two more matches to play.

Rohit had missed the opening Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child. Since then, he has scored 3, 6, and 10 runs on the tour. His move to the middle order after six years, to accommodate KL Rahul at the top, has added to his batting challenges.

Also Read: Jadeja reveals Ashwin kept his retirement secret until last minute: WATCH

After the drawn Test at the Gabba, Rohit candidly assessed his batting form in Australia. "I have not batted well. There's no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I'm preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible, which I'm pretty sure I'm just there," he said during the post-match press conference.

"As long as my mind, my body, my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are panning out for me. Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he's got big runs.

"But for a person like me, it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself. That's the most important thing. And I'm feeling good about myself, to be honest. Runs are obviously not showing that, but inside it's a different feeling," he added.

(With quotes from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma ritika sajdeh border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK