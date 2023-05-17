Kohli vs Gambhir: Will LSG meet 'familiar foe' RCB again in IPL 2023?

Bangalore beat Lucknow in a low-scoring game on May 2, but what made more news than RCB's win is the altercation between Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir (Pic: AFP)

After 63 games over the past 50 days, Gujarat Titans are seated atop the table with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants trailing them at second and third respectively with 15 points each. Defending champions Gujarat became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

While Mumbai Indians are ahead in the race with 14 points, the battle for the fourth spot continues to intensify with as many as four teams sharing 12 points, i.e., Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals meanwhile, have been eliminated.

Bangalore beat Lucknow in a low-scoring game on May 2, but what made more news than RCB's win is the altercation between Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. The incident took place while the players were shaking hands at the completion of the match when some words were seemingly exchanged between Lucknow bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli. At this point, Gambhir stepped in to intervene and charge at a seemingly frustrated Kohli.

The controversy has not died down completely as speculations are rife about a possible matchup between the two sides once more. As both teams continue to remain in contention for playoffs, chances are high that Gambhir's LSG and Kohli's RCB could face each other again this season. In order for that to happen, the two teams are required to finish the league stage in the last four.