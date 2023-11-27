Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lanka president sacks sports minister

Lanka president sacks sports minister

Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter signed by President Wickremesinghe

Lanka president sacks sports minister

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Lanka president sacks sports minister
x
00:00

Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday sacked sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe, hours after he claimed that his “life is at risk” for “highlighting corruption” in the country’s chaotic cricket administration and said that if anything happens to him, the president and his chief of staff should be held responsible.


Also Read: Disciplined bowling helps MP outplay Punjab by 88 runs


Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter signed by President Wickremesinghe. Ranasinghe told parliament that Wickremesinghe was trying to frame him for political vengeance and using false facts related to a vehicle.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka sports news cricket news Sports Update Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK