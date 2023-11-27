Lanka president sacks sports minister

Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter signed by President Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday sacked sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe, hours after he claimed that his “life is at risk” for “highlighting corruption” in the country’s chaotic cricket administration and said that if anything happens to him, the president and his chief of staff should be held responsible.

Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter signed by President Wickremesinghe. Ranasinghe told parliament that Wickremesinghe was trying to frame him for political vengeance and using false facts related to a vehicle.

