'Last three years have been the hardest in my career': Steve

Updated on: 16 December,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Brisbane
Steve Smith on Sunday said the last three years have been the most challenging of his career, thanks to Kookaburra changing their ball in 2020 by adding extra lacquer on a reinforced seam.


“Since 2021 when they changed the Kookaburra ball, batting has definitely got more difficult, particularly at the same time wickets got greener as well. So it’s kind of like a perfect storm coming together,” Smith said.


He said the challenge lies in playing out the first 30-35 overs when the ball moves around a lot and with world-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah operating, the job gets even more difficult for the batters. 

“The last three years have probably been the hardest that I’ve experienced in my career. Batting-wise, in terms of the amount of movement that’s been generated,” he added.

