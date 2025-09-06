Afghanistan, which already has four points, will take on UAE in the last league game Friday before meeting Pakistan in the final Sunday

Fakhar Zaman tuned up for next week’s Asia Cup with an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls — the left-hander’s first T20 half-century after 15 games — and propelled Pakistan to 171-5 against some sloppy UAE fielding after captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to field Thursday.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed mystified United Arab Emirates batters with a career-best return of 4-9 as Pakistan sealed its place in the final of the T20 tri-series with a 31-run victory.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed mystified United Arab Emirates batters with a career-best return of 4-9 as Pakistan sealed its place in the final of the T20 tri-series with a 31-run victory.

Fakhar Zaman tuned up for next week’s Asia Cup with an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls — the left-hander’s first T20 half-century after 15 games — and propelled Pakistan to 171-5 against some sloppy UAE fielding after captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to field Thursday.

Ahmed, playing his first game of the series, then baffled UAE top-order batters with his carrom balls and googlies before restricting them to 140-7 and the trend of teams successfully defending the totals continued for fifth successive game.

Afghanistan, which already has four points, will take on UAE in the last league game Friday before meeting Pakistan in the final Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever