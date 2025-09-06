Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Leggie Abrar baffles UAE to take Pakistan into tri series final

Leggie Abrar baffles UAE to take Pakistan into tri-series final

Updated on: 06 September,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Sharjah
AP , PTI |

Top

Afghanistan, which already has four points, will take on UAE in the last league game Friday before meeting Pakistan in the final Sunday

Leggie Abrar baffles UAE to take Pakistan into tri-series final

Pak leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed

Listen to this article
Leggie Abrar baffles UAE to take Pakistan into tri-series final
x
00:00

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed mystified United Arab Emirates batters with a career-best return of 4-9 as Pakistan sealed its place in the final of the T20 tri-series with a 31-run victory. 

Fakhar Zaman tuned up for next week’s Asia Cup with an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls — the left-hander’s first T20 half-century after 15 games — and propelled Pakistan to 171-5 against some sloppy UAE fielding after captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to field Thursday.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed mystified United Arab Emirates batters with a career-best return of 4-9 as Pakistan sealed its place in the final of the T20 tri-series with a 31-run victory. 

Fakhar Zaman tuned up for next week’s Asia Cup with an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls — the left-hander’s first T20 half-century after 15 games — and propelled Pakistan to 171-5 against some sloppy UAE fielding after captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to field Thursday.



Ahmed, playing his first game of the series, then baffled UAE top-order batters with his carrom balls and googlies before restricting them to 140-7 and the trend of teams successfully defending the totals continued for fifth successive game.


Afghanistan, which already has four points, will take on UAE in the last league game Friday before meeting Pakistan in the final Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

united arab emirates pakistan t20 asia cup afghanistan sports news cricket news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK