The Indian football team could not make use of the chances that came its way and was held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup here on Thursday.
Ashique Kuruniyan missed a great chance in the 34th minute when he stole the ball from Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi but fluffed his shot.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Yama Sherzad the 71st minute to seal the draw.
