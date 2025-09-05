Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India held to goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup

India held to goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Hisor (Tajikistan)
PTI |

Top

Ashique Kuruniyan missed a great chance in the 34th minute when he stole the ball from Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi but fluffed his shot

India held to goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup

Representation pic/iStock

The Indian football team could not make use of the chances that came its way and was held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup here on Thursday.

Ashique Kuruniyan missed a great chance in the 34th minute when he stole the ball from Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi but fluffed his shot.

The Indian football team could not make use of the chances that came its way and was held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup here on Thursday.

Ashique Kuruniyan missed a great chance in the 34th minute when he stole the ball from Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi but fluffed his shot.



Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Yama Sherzad the 71st minute to seal the draw.


