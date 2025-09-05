Ashique Kuruniyan missed a great chance in the 34th minute when he stole the ball from Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi but fluffed his shot

Representation pic/iStock

The Indian football team could not make use of the chances that came its way and was held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup here on Thursday. Ashique Kuruniyan missed a great chance in the 34th minute when he stole the ball from Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi but fluffed his shot.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Yama Sherzad the 71st minute to seal the draw.

