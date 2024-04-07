Breaking News
Lotlikar Jethwa star in Gamdevis victory
Lotlikar, Jethwa star in Gamdevi’s victory

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Gamdevi posted a total of 232-5 wickets in 35 overs. Later, Jethwa tormented Mangrol SC and dismissed them for a paltry 120 in 23.3 overs

Lotlikar, Jethwa star in Gamdevi's victory

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The impressive efforts of batsman Arjun Lotlikar (93 runs) and bowler Jatin Jethwa (5-14) helped Gamdevi Cricketers record a thumping 112-run win over Mangrol SC in in a Group I match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament in Dahisar. Gamdevi posted a total of 232-5 wickets in 35 overs. Later, Jethwa tormented Mangrol SC and dismissed them for a paltry 120 in 23.3 overs.


