Lotlikar, Jethwa star in Gamdevi’s victory

Gamdevi posted a total of 232-5 wickets in 35 overs. Later, Jethwa tormented Mangrol SC and dismissed them for a paltry 120 in 23.3 overs
Representational image. Pic/iStock
The impressive efforts of batsman Arjun Lotlikar (93 runs) and bowler Jatin Jethwa (5-14) helped Gamdevi Cricketers record a thumping 112-run win over Mangrol SC in in a Group I match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament in Dahisar. Gamdevi posted a total of 232-5 wickets in 35 overs. Later, Jethwa tormented Mangrol SC and dismissed them for a paltry 120 in 23.3 overs.
Also Read: MFA League: CFCI thrash Silver Innings FC 7-0
ADVERTISEMENT