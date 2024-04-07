Breaking News
MFA League CFCI thrash Silver Innings FC 7 0
MFA League: CFCI thrash Silver Innings FC 7-0

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Amol Jadhav scored a brace, while Vedant Jagtap, Siddharth Nayak, Madan Ghogale, Siddhesh Kulkarni and Vignesh Iyer netted one goal each

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Community Football Club of India (CFCI) charged to a massive 7-0 win Protrack Silver Innings FC in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.


Amol Jadhav scored a brace, while Vedant Jagtap, Siddharth Nayak, Madan Ghogale, Siddhesh Kulkarni and Vignesh Iyer netted one goal each. 


football sports news sports Sports Update
