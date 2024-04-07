MFA League: CFCI thrash Silver Innings FC 7-0

Amol Jadhav scored a brace, while Vedant Jagtap, Siddharth Nayak, Madan Ghogale, Siddhesh Kulkarni and Vignesh Iyer netted one goal each
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Community Football Club of India (CFCI) charged to a massive 7-0 win Protrack Silver Innings FC in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.
Amol Jadhav scored a brace, while Vedant Jagtap, Siddharth Nayak, Madan Ghogale, Siddhesh Kulkarni and Vignesh Iyer netted one goal each.