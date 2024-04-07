Tiger appears set for Masters despite ankle, back injuries

But the 48-year-old US superstar, whose 82 PGA Tour wins shares the all-time record with Sam Snead, is struggling with injuries, according to his long-time pal Notah Begay

Tiger Woods. Pic/AFP

Tiger Woods appears set to make his 26th start at the Masters next week, but the 15-time major winner remains hampered by severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash.

Woods, whose plane was tracked to Augusta a week ago, is listed to speak with reporters at Augusta National on Tuesday and remains among those in the tournament field on the event website rather than among non-playing champions.

“He’s trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work with given the constraints that he is presented with, and he has got some constraints,” Begay told reporters. “He has got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have.”

