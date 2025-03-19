While retaining key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, the franchise made a bold move by releasing former captain KL Rahul

Photo: AFP

Listen to this article Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the IPL 2025 season with renewed ambitions after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in their brief history. The franchise, which had secured back-to-back third-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, will look to go a step further under new captain Rishabh Pant and aim for their maiden final appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSG made significant changes to their squad ahead of the new season. While retaining key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, the franchise made a bold move by releasing former captain KL Rahul, who later joined Delhi Capitals.

At the IPL 2025 auction, LSG bolstered their squad with notable acquisitions, including South African power-hitter David Miller, versatile all-rounder Aiden Markram, and Australian star Mitchell Marsh. They also strengthened their domestic core by securing Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, and Akash Deep.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025: Full schedule

No Date Day Time Opposition Venue 1 Mar 24 Mon 7:30 Delhi Capitals Visakhapatnam 2 Mar 27 Thu 7:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 3 Apr 1 Tue 7:30 Punjab Kings Lucknow 4 Apr 4 Fri 7:30 Mumbai Indians Lucknow 5 Apr 6 Sun 3:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 6 Apr 12 Sat 3.30 Gujarat Titans Lucknow 7 Apr 14 Mon 7:30 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 8 Apr 19 Sat 7:30 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 9 Apr 22 Tues 7:30 Delhi Capitals Lucknow 10 Apr 27 Sun 3:30 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 11 May 4 Sun 7:30 Punjab Kings Dharamsala 12 May 9 Fri 7:30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 13 May 14 Wed 7:30 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 14 May 18 Sun 7:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow