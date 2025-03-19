Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

While retaining key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, the franchise made a bold move by releasing former captain KL Rahul
Photo: AFP
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the IPL 2025 season with renewed ambitions after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in their brief history. The franchise, which had secured back-to-back third-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, will look to go a step further under new captain Rishabh Pant and aim for their maiden final appearance.
LSG made significant changes to their squad ahead of the new season. While retaining key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, the franchise made a bold move by releasing former captain KL Rahul, who later joined Delhi Capitals.
At the IPL 2025 auction, LSG bolstered their squad with notable acquisitions, including South African power-hitter David Miller, versatile all-rounder Aiden Markram, and Australian star Mitchell Marsh. They also strengthened their domestic core by securing Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, and Akash Deep.
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025: Full schedule
|
No
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
1
|
Mar 24
|
Mon
|
7:30
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Visakhapatnam
|
2
|
Mar 27
|
Thu
|
7:30
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad
|
3
|
Apr 1
|
Tue
|
7:30
|
Punjab Kings
|
Lucknow
|
4
|
Apr 4
|
Fri
|
7:30
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Lucknow
|
5
|
Apr 6
|
Sun
|
3:30
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Kolkata
|
6
|
Apr 12
|
Sat
|
3.30
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Lucknow
|
7
|
Apr 14
|
Mon
|
7:30
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Lucknow
|
8
|
Apr 19
|
Sat
|
7:30
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Jaipur
|
9
|
Apr 22
|
Tues
|
7:30
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Lucknow
|
10
|
Apr 27
|
Sun
|
3:30
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Mumbai
|
11
|
May 4
|
Sun
|
7:30
|
Punjab Kings
|
Dharamsala
|
12
|
May 9
|
Fri
|
7:30
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Lucknow
|
13
|
May 14
|
Wed
|
7:30
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Ahmedabad
|
14
|
May 18
|
Sun
|
7:30
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Lucknow