Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While retaining key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, the franchise made a bold move by releasing former captain KL Rahul

Photo: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the IPL 2025 season with renewed ambitions after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in their brief history. The franchise, which had secured back-to-back third-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, will look to go a step further under new captain Rishabh Pant and aim for their maiden final appearance.


LSG made significant changes to their squad ahead of the new season. While retaining key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, the franchise made a bold move by releasing former captain KL Rahul, who later joined Delhi Capitals.


At the IPL 2025 auction, LSG bolstered their squad with notable acquisitions, including South African power-hitter David Miller, versatile all-rounder Aiden Markram, and Australian star Mitchell Marsh. They also strengthened their domestic core by securing Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, and Akash Deep.


Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025: Full schedule

No

Date

Day

Time

Opposition

Venue

1

Mar 24

Mon

7:30

Delhi Capitals

Visakhapatnam

2

Mar 27

Thu

7:30

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad

3

Apr 1

Tue

7:30

Punjab Kings

Lucknow

4

Apr 4

Fri

7:30

Mumbai Indians

Lucknow

5

Apr 6

Sun

3:30

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata

6

Apr 12

Sat

3.30

Gujarat Titans

Lucknow

7

Apr 14

Mon

7:30

Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow

8

Apr 19

Sat

7:30

Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur

9

Apr 22

Tues

7:30

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow

10

Apr 27

Sun

3:30

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai

11

May 4

Sun

7:30

Punjab Kings

Dharamsala

12

May 9

Fri

7:30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow

13

May 14

Wed

7:30

Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad

14

May 18

Sun

7:30

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow

 

