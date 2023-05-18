Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Madhav Apte XI clinch U 15 girls cricket title

Madhav Apte XI clinch U-15 girls cricket title

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Akshara Singh (19) and Arya Umesh (17 not out) steadied their innings by putting on 27 runs for the fifth wicket

Madhav Apte XI clinch U-15 girls cricket title

Madhav Apte XI captain receives the trophy from Nutan Gavaskar-Natu (left) and Vaman Apte

Listen to this article
Madhav Apte XI clinch U-15 girls cricket title
x
00:00

Madhav Apte XI won the first Madhav Apte Cup U-15 Girls Tournament organised by Cricket Club of India at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.  They defeated Home Ground Academy by eight wickets in the final.


Electing to bat, Home Ground Academy struggled at the start as they lost their first four wickets for 16 runs. This included three run outs.



Also Read: CCI off to winning start


Akshara Singh (19) and Arya Umesh (17 not out) steadied their innings by putting on 27 runs for the fifth wicket. 

However, they were restricted to 66-7 in the allotted 20 overs. While chasing, an unbeaten 49-run partnership between Shravani Patil (27 not out) and Shreeni Soni (21 not out) took Madhav Apte XI to victory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket club of india sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK