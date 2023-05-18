Akshara Singh (19) and Arya Umesh (17 not out) steadied their innings by putting on 27 runs for the fifth wicket

Madhav Apte XI captain receives the trophy from Nutan Gavaskar-Natu (left) and Vaman Apte

Listen to this article Madhav Apte XI clinch U-15 girls cricket title x 00:00

Madhav Apte XI won the first Madhav Apte Cup U-15 Girls Tournament organised by Cricket Club of India at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. They defeated Home Ground Academy by eight wickets in the final.

Electing to bat, Home Ground Academy struggled at the start as they lost their first four wickets for 16 runs. This included three run outs.

Also Read: CCI off to winning start

Akshara Singh (19) and Arya Umesh (17 not out) steadied their innings by putting on 27 runs for the fifth wicket.

However, they were restricted to 66-7 in the allotted 20 overs. While chasing, an unbeaten 49-run partnership between Shravani Patil (27 not out) and Shreeni Soni (21 not out) took Madhav Apte XI to victory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever