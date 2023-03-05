Breaking News
CCI, Otters score on Day 1 of SILA Inter-Club Squash

Updated on: 05 March,2023 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

It was certainly a day of upsets as Willingdon Sports Club beat Khar Gymkhana 5-4 in the quarter-finals and Otters Club beat the second seeded Bombay Gymkhana by a whopping 9-0 margin

Pic for representation purpose. Pic/Getty Images


Defending champions Cricket Club of India (CCI) cruised past Goregaon Sports Club 7-2 in the first quarter-finals and just managed to go past Willingdon Sports Club, beating them 5-4 in the semi-finals on Day One of the second edition of the SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship on Saturday.


It was certainly a day of upsets as Willingdon Sports Club beat Khar Gymkhana 5-4 in the quarter-finals and Otters Club beat the second seeded Bombay Gymkhana by a whopping 9-0 margin.



Sunday’s Day Two will witness Willingdon Sports Club clash with Bombay Gymkhana for the 3-4 position. Khar


Gymkhana play National Sports Club of India (NSCI) for the 5-6, position. Goregaon Sports Club (GSC) take on Matunga Gymkhana for the 7-8 position, followed by a high-intensity final between Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Otters Club.

