Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is

Updated on: 08 October,2024 06:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mahmudullah made his debut in 2007 and since then he has been a part of 50 Test matches, 232 ODIs and 139 T20I games. The former Bangladesh T20I captain had called time on his Test career in 2021. Currently, in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Team India is leading by 1-0

Mahmudullah (Pic: X)

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals. He further stated that the third T20I against India will be his last match in the format.


The third T20I between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.


Also Read: No Kohli, no Gill, Brian Lara feels this Indian cricketer can play in any conditions


"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India here.

"It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI," he added.

Mahmudullah made his debut in 2007 and since then he has been a part of 50 Test matches, 232 ODIs and 139 T20I games. The former Bangladesh T20I captain had called time on his Test career in 2021.

Currently, in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Team India is leading by 1-0. The second T20I will be played on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In the first T20I, Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh and spinner Varun Chakravarthy snapped three wickets each which helped them restrict Bangladesh to 127 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the highest run-scorer from Bangladesh's side as he scored 35 runs off 32 deliveries including 3 fours. During the run-chase, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a winning six to seal the victory. The veteran stayed unbeaten on 39 runs in just 16 balls which was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

In the second T20I, Team India's two debutants, Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased a decent show and will eye to deliver performances in the remaining two matches.

Previously, Bangladesh fell short of registering a win in the two-match Test series against India. The hosts registered a clean sweep in the series.

(With PTI Inputs)

bangladesh india Team India sports news cricket news t20 international

