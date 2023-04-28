Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Maiden double centuries by Madushka Mendis help Lanka take big lead against Ireland

Maiden double centuries by Madushka, Mendis help Lanka take big lead against Ireland

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Galle
AP , PTI |

Top

At stumps on Day Four, Ireland was 54 for the loss of openers James McCollum (10) and Peter Moor (19) and still 159 runs from making Sri Lanka bat again

Maiden double centuries by Madushka, Mendis help Lanka take big lead against Ireland

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Maiden double centuries by Madushka, Mendis help Lanka take big lead against Ireland
x
00:00

Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis converted centuries into maiden doubles by baton-charging the Ireland bowlers as Sri Lanka sustained control of the second Test here on Thursday.


At stumps on Day Four, Ireland was 54 for the loss of openers James McCollum (10) and Peter Moor (19) and still 159 runs from making Sri Lanka bat again.



Also Read: Prabath Jayasuriya runs riot as Sri Lanka decimate Ireland for record triumph


Sri Lanka was pushing for a 100th test win and series sweep with the benefit of home advantage and a fifth-day pitch.

Propelled by Madushka’s 205 and Mendis’s 245, Sri Lanka declared its first innings on 705-3—a new ground record—immediately after Mathews notched his 15th and fastest century.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sri lanka ireland test cricket cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK