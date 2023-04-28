Maiden double centuries by Madushka, Mendis help Lanka take big lead against Ireland

At stumps on Day Four, Ireland was 54 for the loss of openers James McCollum (10) and Peter Moor (19) and still 159 runs from making Sri Lanka bat again

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis converted centuries into maiden doubles by baton-charging the Ireland bowlers as Sri Lanka sustained control of the second Test here on Thursday.

At stumps on Day Four, Ireland was 54 for the loss of openers James McCollum (10) and Peter Moor (19) and still 159 runs from making Sri Lanka bat again.

Sri Lanka was pushing for a 100th test win and series sweep with the benefit of home advantage and a fifth-day pitch.

Propelled by Madushka’s 205 and Mendis’s 245, Sri Lanka declared its first innings on 705-3—a new ground record—immediately after Mathews notched his 15th and fastest century.

