Makarand Patil cracks 156 for Sainath SC in ‘B’ Div of Kanga League

Updated on: 16 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kaushik Chiklikar scored 38 of Hindu Gymkhana’s first innings total of 47 while Drumil Matkar claimed three of the four PJ Hindu Gym wickets to fall in the second innings

Sainath Sports Club’s Makarand Patil was in superb touch, smashing a blistering 156 (120 balls, 14x4,11x6) on the opening day of Dr HD Kanga Cricket League on Thursday. Patil’s knock helped Sainath post 273-9 declared in 49.5 overs against Dadar Union Sporting Club in a Division ‘B’ match at Goregaon SC ground. Patil’s teammates Jigar Rana (46) and Parth Naik (33) contributed too. Dadar Union reached 148-5 in 32 overs to draw the game.


CCI outclass PJ Hindu Gym



In the premier division, Cricket Club of India posted a first innings victory over PJ Hindu Gymkhana. Batting first, the Churchgate side scored 150 for 8 declared after which PJ Hindu were bowled out for 47. Following on, the Marine Drive team reached 46-4. Tanvish Vaze (46), Irfan Malik (38*) were the batting heroes for CCI while Irfan Malik claimed 6-24 for them. Kaushik Chiklikar scored 38 of Hindu Gymkhana’s first innings total of 47 while Drumil Matkar claimed three of the four PJ Hindu Gym wickets to fall in the second innings.


Jaiswal shines for MIG CC

In another ‘A’ division game, MIG CC (Bandra East) earned a first innings victory over Parel Sporting Club. MIG hit up 189-4 declared with Arjun Dani (55), Om Keshkamath (59) and Sheesh Shetty (34) being the top scorers. Off-spinner Ankush Jaiswal (7-27) then tormented Parel Sporting, who were bowled out for 108; Harsh Mogaveera scoring 34 for the losers.

Shashank stars for DY Patil

Mumbai Police Gymkhana suffered a first innings defeat to DY Patil SA in the ‘A’ division. They were bowled out for 52 in 30 overs with DY medium pacer Shashank Singh claiming 6-5. Shashank, who played for Punjab Kings in IPL-17, showcased his all-round class. DY responded with 87-3; Pranav Patil top-scoring with an unbeaten 46. Mumbai Police were 53-5 when the game ended.

