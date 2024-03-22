Mandhana, Ghosh picked in The Hundred draft

The left-handed Mandhana had a good run in the WPL, scoring 300 runs from 10 matches, while Richa made 257 runs from 10 matches

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/PTI

Women’s Premier League-winning captain Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh were the only Indian players who found takers during The Hundred Draft here.

Mandhana, who led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a WPL title last Sunday, was drafted in by Southern Brave Women’s while her teammate Richa found a new home at Birmingham Phoenix Women’s.

