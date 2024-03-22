Manhas, Chopra in race for BCCI selector post

Ankola is likely to make way for a selector from North Zone, which is not represented in the panel following the resignation of Chetan Sharma

Former India spinner Nikhil Chopra, Delhi veteran Mithun Manhas and current junior selector Krishan Mohan are in the race to become a BCCI selector for the senior national team.

The BCCI had invited the applications for the single position in the five-man selection panel back in January. Currently, West Zone is represented by two men Salil Ankola and chairman Ajit Agarkar. Ankola is likely to make way for a selector from North Zone, which is not represented in the panel following the resignation of Chetan Sharma.

