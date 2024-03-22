Indian Potboiler League

Varying sub-plots, ranging from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s impending retirement to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy heartburn and Virat Kohli’s 16-year trophy-less run, are some perfect ingredients for this season’s…

(Standing left to right) LSG skipper KL Rahul, SRH captain Pat Cummins, Punjab Kings vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant of DC, RCB’s Faf du Plessis, GT’s Shubman Gill and RR’s Sanju Samson; (sitting) KKR’s Shreyas Iyer (left) and MI captain Hardik Pandya with the IPL Trophy at Chennai yesterday. Pics/BCCI; IPL

The never-ending speculation surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement, Virat Kohli’s 16-year-itch, the second chance that life has offered Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma’s bleeding heart will make for intriguing sub-plots in the annual carnival called the Indian Premier League starting on Friday.

Known to do the unexpected, Dhoni stepped down as captain on the eve of the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, a man he mentored for the leadership role.

But the 42-year-old will once again smile wryly when asked if it’s his last year.

His heir apparent Pant, literally back from the brink after a life-threatening accident, will be desperate to show the world that he can still hit those one-handed sixes with elan.

In between, he could also be slipping in those quotable quotes behind the stumps that are considered broadcast gold.

Rohit will be the last person to show his scars hidden behind the typical Mumbaiya nonchalance as he gets down to enjoying his evening dates at the Wankhede, albeit without the captain’s title. The partisan crowd would nonetheless look forward to those pulled sixes.

As for King Kohli, he would be in pursuit of that elusive jewel in his crown. By his own admission, he has been longing for a big title and his own passionate approach to the game would be a key factor in deciding whether the RCB men manage to emulate the women this year.

A bigger prize is also at stake for at least 10 to 12 other players, who will be vying for eight slots in the New York-bound flight that will take off at the end of

May for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

There will be unbelievable comebacks by some, a few new stars will emerge, there will also be those usual rags to riches stories and all of it could unfold in a matter of four minutes, the time it takes to deliver one over.

Just like overnight stars, the merciless social media will find villains too.

The likes of Pat Cummins (SRH) and Mitchell Starc (KKR), who raked in big money during the auction, will shoulder a massive burden of expectations through the season. For every six that they concede at the death or each yorker that turns into a full toss, the two will be reminded of salaries which are north of USD two million.

