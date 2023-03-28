Mango time for Sachin and mum

“Having this season’s first mango with a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very special person in my life,” wrote cricket icon Sachin on Instagram alongside a video of he and his mother Rajni savouring a slice

Sachin Tendulkar with mother Rajni

It’s that time of the year— summer—to relish those mangoes and it seems it is one of the favourite fruits in the Tendulkar household.



“Having this season’s first mango with a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very special person in my life,” wrote cricket icon Sachin on Instagram alongside a video of he and his mother Rajni savouring a slice.

As of last evening, the post received 7,64,799 ‘likes.’ We love our mangoes too!

Also read: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar extends Gudi Padwa's greetings to fans