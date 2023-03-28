Breaking News
Mango time for Sachin and mum

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“Having this season’s first mango with a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very special person in my life,” wrote cricket icon Sachin on Instagram alongside a video of he and his mother Rajni savouring a slice

Sachin Tendulkar with mother Rajni


It’s that time of the year— summer—to relish those mangoes and it seems it is one of the favourite fruits in the Tendulkar household. 
 
“Having this season’s first mango with a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very special person in my life,” wrote cricket icon Sachin on Instagram alongside a video of he and his mother Rajni savouring a slice. 


As of last evening, the post received 7,64,799 ‘likes.’ We love our mangoes too!



