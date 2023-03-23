Breaking News
Maha: Mother kills 3-month-old daughter in Nashik, arrested
Mumbai reports 71 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 361
75-feet 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur
NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls meeting of opposition leaders ahead of polls
Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar extends Gudi Padwas greetings to fans

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar extends Gudi Padwa's greetings to fans

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

He captioned it: “I pray today by hoisting the Gudhi that everyone gets prosperity in the New Year

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar extends Gudi Padwa's greetings to fans

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali


India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed this picture with wife Anjali to wish his 39.2 million followers on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa (Marathi new year). He captioned it: “I pray today by hoisting the Gudhi that everyone gets prosperity in the New Year. Happy Gudi Padwa! #GudiPadwa.”


Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds immense significance in my life: Sachin Tendulkar




sachin tendulkar Instagram gudi padwa sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK