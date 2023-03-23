'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar extends Gudi Padwa's greetings to fans

He captioned it: “I pray today by hoisting the Gudhi that everyone gets prosperity in the New Year
Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali
India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed this picture with wife Anjali to wish his 39.2 million followers on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa (Marathi new year). He captioned it: “I pray today by hoisting the Gudhi that everyone gets prosperity in the New Year. Happy Gudi Padwa! #GudiPadwa.”
