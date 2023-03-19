Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds immense significance in my life: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar was speaking before the performance of "Jaanta Raja", a play on Shivaji Maharaj's life, at the Shivaji Park ground

Sachin Tendulkar. File Pic/Sameer Abedi

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that iconic warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has had immense significance in his life right from the school days.

Tendulkar was speaking before the performance of "Jaanta Raja", a play on Shivaji Maharaj's life, at the Shivaji Park ground here.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has immense significance in my life. The first chapter I studied in school in history was about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the first time I held my bat was at this Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground," Tendulkar said.

Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ashish Shelar had organized the performance of the play.

