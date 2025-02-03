Marathon-running is ex-British PM Sunak’s fitness mantra

Though Sunak was not in sports attire, he looked perfect and passionate while batting, remarked Parsee Gymkhana Vice-President and Cricket Secretary, Khodadad Yazdegardi

Former British PM Rishi Sunak is presented a Parsee Gymkhana cricket shirt and cap by the Gymkhana’s vice-president and cricket secretary, Khodadad Yazdegardi. On the extreme left and extreme right are Jt Secretary Eric Billimoria and former commentator Fredun De Vitre

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enjoyed his Sunday in Mumbai, where he visited the Parsee Gymkhana among other cricket grounds in the morning. He spent around 45 minutes playing tennis-ball cricket and interacting with the boys at the Marine Drive ground. In the evening, he was at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the fifth T20I between India and England.

Though Sunak was not in sports attire, he looked perfect and passionate while batting, remarked Parsee Gymkhana Vice-President and Cricket Secretary, Khodadad Yazdegardi. “He [Sunak] is very passionate about cricket. It is very clear that he had played cricket in his younger days. He was playing properly on the front foot and was equally good on the back foot while countering short-pitched balls. All the shots he played were cricketing shots,” Yazdegardi told mid-day.

Yazdegardi, a former Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council member, also revealed that the British politician’s fitness mantra is running. “When I asked him about his fitness mantra and success, because he looks so fit, Sunak said: ‘I run marathons.’ He was very humble. While interacting with the boys and Gymkhana officials, Sunak mostly talked about the history of the game. He asked about our 1886 Trophy which our Gymkhana team has been playing against the British team since 2016. He also spoke on the Parsee history of the game,” Yazdegardi added.

Before leaving the Gymkhana ground, Sunak said: “Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times.” The Gymkhana is celebrating its 140th year this month.