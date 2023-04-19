Mitchell Marsh shares word of advice for young Indian batters amid DC's dismal show

Delhi Capitals is lurking at the bottom in the current points table of IPL 2023, after having lost all of their five matches so far

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh did not mince words while assessing Delhi Capitals' poor show in the ongoing edition of the IPL and advised young Indian batters to not play bowlers on reputation but on merit of the ball. Marsh himself has not been able to deliver in the three games he has played out of the total five matches so far.

"There's no doubt that we would like to be batting better. In our all five matches, we haven't been able to get off to a reasonable start or we have lost wickets in clumps," Marsh said ahead of team's next game against KKR. "We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score, that we have not been able to do. If we can do that, then we can turn it around."

Delhi is lurking at the bottom in the current points table of IPL 2023, after having lost all of their five matches so far. The side lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"It's always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game," he added.

Speaking at length about his own failure to contribute with the bat, Marsh explained, "I've not been able to execute my plans. But I know that my process works and therefore it's about sticking to your process and having good intent."

However, Marsh had a valuable advice to offer young Indian batters failing to come to terms with international quality bowling,

"I think it's really important for the young players to not play the bowlers but the ball. When someone is bowling at 140 or 150, ultimately, you will have to watch it and react accordingly. Facing the fast bowlers of the world is a valuable experience to all the youngsters. Guys like Yash Dhull has a great future, he is a great young kid, he loves learning and that's the kind of culture we have here in Delhi, everyone wants to learn and be a better but unfortunately the results don't show at the moment."

