Can win nine out of nine games, says Delhi Capital’s Sourav Ganguly

On Saturday, Delhi suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament, with a 23-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/Instagram

Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, feels the David Warner-led side can still win their remaining nine matches in IPL 2023 and make a late turnaround after losing five games on the trot.

“We need to put this behind. Back the captain, back each other together and we’ll come back fresh next game. We can’t get worse than this; we can only get better. Still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9. We are a much better side than what is happening on the field,” Ganguly said.

