Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Can win nine out of nine games says Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly

Can win nine out of nine games, says Delhi Capital’s Sourav Ganguly

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
IANS |

Top

On Saturday, Delhi suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament, with a 23-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Can win nine out of nine games, says Delhi Capital’s Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Can win nine out of nine games, says Delhi Capital’s Sourav Ganguly
x
00:00

Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, feels the David Warner-led side can still win their remaining nine matches in IPL 2023 and make a late turnaround after losing five games on the trot.


On Saturday, Delhi suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament, with a 23-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.



Also Read: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram: Reports


“We need to put this behind. Back the captain, back each other together and we’ll come back fresh next game. We can’t get worse than this; we can only get better. Still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9. We are a much better side than what is happening on the field,” Ganguly said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi capitals sourav ganguly david warner IPL 2023 indian premier league sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK