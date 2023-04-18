Breaking News
Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram: Reports

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
It happened a day after the DC mentor avoided shaking hands with Kohli after RCB beat DC by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter and former India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Instagram. It happened a day after the DC mentor avoided shaking hands with Kohli after RCB beat DC by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.


