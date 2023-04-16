'Vintage' Virat Kohli powers RCB to 23-run win, hands Capitals fifth straight loss

In-form opener Kohli slams his third half-century of the tournament as RCB return to winning ways with 23-run victory over bottom-placed DC

Virat Kohli during his 50 against DC at Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/AFP

A powerhouse bowling display more than compensated for a spectacular mid-innings implosion, facilitating Royal Challengers Bangalore’s return to winning ways after two successive losses at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a comfortable 23-run defeat of hapless Delhi Capitals.

A packed-to-the-rafters Saturday crowd was amply rewarded for braving the sweltering heat as two local lads, representing the rival teams, sparkled. The loudest cheers, however, were reserved for the city’s adopted son, Virat Kohli, whose third half-century in four digs was the cornerstone of their 174 for six.

RCB appeared headed for plenty when their top four of Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell were turning it on, but the loss of three wickets in as many deliveries without addition to their tally of 132 meant, with plenty of overs left, they were in danger of selling themselves short.

Forced to bring on Anuj Rawat as their Impact Player, they rallied to a total of some competitiveness, even though the left-hander fiddled around for 22 deliveries in making 15. However, Rawat did keep Shahbaz Ahamad company during an unseparated stand of 42 that ensured that RCB’s bowlers had something to work with.

Early blows

Delhi, winless in four outings coming into this fixture, batted like a team severely short on confidence. Impact Player Prithvi Shaw was run out by opposite number Rawat with an excellent diving stop and a direct hit in the first over, Wayne Parnell packed off Mitchell Marsh and when Yash Dhull was trapped in front by Mohammed Siraj, they were three down with just two on the board.

Vyshak Vijay Kumar after claiming a DC wicket on Saturday. Pic/PTI

David Warner briefly threatened until hometown hero Vyshak Vijay Kumar, making his debut, dismissed him in his first over. Vyshak, the 26-year-old who worked up a good head of steam and bashed the ball into the pitch, capped his maiden IPL appearance with outstanding figures of three for 20 on a good batting surface, and if Delhi didn’t collapse entirely, it was entirely due to Manish Pandey’s battling 50, miniscule in the final analysis but an excellent hand nonetheless from the former Karnataka captain.

Also Read: Reliving Virat Kohli's five best knocks in T20 cricket

Crucial opening stand

Former RCB captain Kohli and his successor du Plessis had brought up their third meaningful stand at this ground on being put in by Warner, adding 42 in quick time. Kohli, who had kicked things off with two crunchy fours in the first over from Anrich Nortje, eased to his 50 off 37 deliveries and celebrated wildly but perished next ball, caught in the deep off Lalit Yadav.

Lalit, Kuldeep and Axar Patel kept a tight lid on proceedings and when Kuldeep got rid of Maxwell, Delhi tightened the screws. RCB did enough to wriggle out, after which the bowlers were simply stunning, keeping the visitors down to 151-9.

Brief scores

RCB 174-6 (V Kohli 50; M Marsh 2-18, K Yadav 2-23) beat DC 151-9 (M Pandey 50; V Vyshak 3-20, M Siraj 2-23) by 23 runs