If losing all five matches of the season was not enough, Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 campaign went from bad to worse after cricketing equipment worth Rs. 16 lakh belonging to a few overseas players in the team were reportedly stolen in transit

Delhi Capitals (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Shocking! Delhi Capitals players' kits worth lakhs stolen in transit, probe underway x 00:00

If losing all five matches of the season was not enough, Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 campaign went from bad to worse after cricketing equipment worth Rs. 16 lakh belonging to a few overseas players in the team were reportedly stolen in transit. As per a report by news agency ANI, the kits were stolen from their luggage after they landed from Bangalore at the Delhi Airport.

The players, however, learned about the matter a day later as their kit bags arrived from the cargo a day after. Most players have lost their bats, with at least five bats being stolen of batsman Yash Dhull alone. It has been learnt that the bats by overseas players are worth Rs. 1 lakh each. After the team officials learnt about the matter, they reported the theft to the police and a probe was ordered.

This is, however, the first time that cricketing equipment has gone missing in bulk. The incident kindled humongous curiosity because the IPL usually hires a logistics company responsible for the smooth transfer of players’ kit bags during travel between cities.

Also Read: Can win nine out of nine games, says Delhi Capital’s Sourav Ganguly

Notably, Delhi Capitals is lurking at the bottom in the current points table of IPL 2023, after having lost all of their five matches so far.

The team lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli's imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over David Warner and Co. The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs. They will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders on home turf at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)